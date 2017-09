Are Statues Historical or Political Symbols? Bloomberg The French have stories to share with the U.S. in their current struggle over Confederate statues and symbols. The tension caused by figures such as Southern general Robert E. Lee resembles the attitude of the French toward the French Revolution or later, the emperor Napoleon. In an op-ed for Bloomberg, Francis Wilkinson draws parallels between Confederate monuments in America and...

Jerry Lewis, an American Misunderstood The New York Times American comedian, actor and filmmaker Jerry Lewis was not always as appreciated in the United States as he was in France. His brand of slapstick humor, penchant for physical comedy and outspoken views that were interpreted, especially later in life, as racist or out-of-touch, meant he sometimes fell out of favor with American media and audiences. However, across the ocean,...