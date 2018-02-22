Marlène Schiappa, the Modern French Women

February 22nd, 2018 by France-Amérique



The letter Catherine Deneuve cosigned last January criticizing the #MeToo movement is “dangerous,” said Marlène Schiappa. The 35-year old French Secretary of State in charge of Equality between Women and Men is the antithesis of the actress.

Marlène Schiappa, writes the New Yorker, represents the modern French woman. She is a mother (she has two young daughters), an ambitious entrepreneur (she created the blog Maman Travaille, the go-to platform for “active moms”), a popular leader (a poll published in Le Point revealed that she is the 4th most liked member of the government), and a dedicated feminist (she is campaigning to enact a law that would punish street harassment).

“When it rains we take an umbrella, […] when we’re hungry we eat, […] when we enter a shop we say ‘Bonjour,’ and […] when someone harasses us in the street we [look away],” she told the New Yorker. “I find that terrible.”

