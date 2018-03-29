Netflix Movies Turned Down at Cannes

March 29th, 2018 by France-Amérique



The Cannes Film Festival has changed its rules. This year, movies exclusively released on streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Go, Hulu, or Amazon will be barred from the competition.

Two Netflix movies entered the competition last year: The Meyerowitz Stories by Noah Baumbach and Okja by Bong Joon-ho. “When we selected these two films, I thought I could convince Netflix to release them in cinemas,” explained Thierry Frémaux, the head of the festival. “I was presumptuous, they refused […]. The intransigence of their own model is now the opposite of ours.”

The magazine Forbes writes that the festival’s decision to refuse movies which were not released in theaters is irrational and detrimental to the film industry.

