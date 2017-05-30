Open-Air French Cinema Returns to New York

May 30th, 2017 by Elise Quinio (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The tenth edition of the Films on the Green festival will be taking place from June 2 to September 7, 2017. The event gives New-Yorkers a chance to enjoy their city’s parks while rediscovering works by Méliès, Carné, Truffaut, Ozon and Gondry.

In true, tenth-anniversary style, the Films on the Green festival is inviting ten leading American figures to submit the film of their choice. Actress Amy Hargreaves — who recently appeared in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why — chose Claude Autant-Lara’s classic, Four Bags Full. Isabella Rossellini, renowned for her role in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet, has offered up Elena and Her Men by Jean Renoir, while poet Saul Williams will be presenting Alain Gomis’ Today, and director Wes Anderson has chosen Bad Blood by Leos Carax.

From Central Park to Washington Square Park via Transmitter Park, Green Point, and Tompkins Square Park in the East Village, seven New York parks will be hosting free screenings with English subtitles.

Program

June 2 at 8:30 pm, Central Park, Cedar Hill, Manhattan

Potiche (Trophy Wife) de François Ozon (2010)

June 9 at 8:30 pm, Washington Square Park, Manhattan

Tey (Today) by Alain Gomis (2013)

June 16 at 8:30 pm, Washington Square Park, Manhattan

La traversée de Paris by Claude Autant-Lara (1956)

June 23 at 8:30 pm, Transmitter Park, Brooklyn

Mauvais sang by Leos Carax (1986)

June 30 at 8:30 pm, Transmitter Park, Brooklyn

Le mépris (Contempt) by Jean-Luc Godard (1963)

July 7 at 8:30 pm, Tompkins Square Park, Manhattan

La cérémonie by Claude Chabrol (1995)

July 12 at 8:30 pm, J. Hood Wright Park, Manhattan

La Ciencia del Sueño (The Science of Sleep) by Michel Gondry (2006)

July 14 at 8:30 pm, Tompkins Square Park, Manhattan

Quai des brumes (Port of Shadows) by Marcel Carné (1938)

July 21 at 8:30 pm, Riverside Park, Pier I, Manhattan

Lumière d’été by Jean Grémillon (1943)

July 28 at 8:30 pm, Riverside Park, Pier I, Manhattan

Le voyage dans la lune (The Trip to the Moon) by Georges Méliès (1902)

Elena et les Hommes (Elena and Her Men) by Jean Renoir (1956)

September 7 at 7:30 pm, Columbia University, Manhattan

L’enfant sauvage (The Wild Child) by François Truffaut (1970)