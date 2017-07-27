July 27th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Escargots Aren’t French Anymore

Shocking but true, a recent NPR article reveals that the classical French dish, escargots de Bourgogne, no longer originates in France. In fact, all of the Burgundy snails used to prepare this buttery and garlicky delicacy are imported from elsewhere in Europe, as far as Hungary and Ukraine.

Though these snails were once farmed in France, they have virtually disappeared from the country due to over-harvesting and destruction of their homelands. Snails have long been a symbol of French cuisine and these foreign snail imports have caused some local snail farmers to protest, demanding that all snail businesses be required to list their source on their packaging. Is there enough snail-love in France for natives and foreigners?

