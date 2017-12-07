Obama Meets with Napoléon

December 7th, 2017 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Barack Obama did not travel to Paris to meet Emmanuel Macron. He was in fact invited by Les Napoléons, a small committee of French businesspeople who invest in covert diplomacy.

On December 2, 2017, a date that marks the anniversary of the Battle of Austerlitz, Barack Obama was received at the Elysée Palace by Emmanuel Macron. The reasons for this quick, discreet, and unpublicized visit remain unclear, but certain details eventually came to light. The former U.S. president was actually invited by a communications group, a “social network” that organizes high-level conferences in Paris, Val-d’Isère, and Arles. This group chose the immodest name of Les Napoléons and its 3,000 members are neither volunteers nor philanthropists. It costs a pretty penny (up to 3,400 euros!) to listen to the world’s movers and shakers and powerful retirees such as François Hollande last summer and Obama this year.

The cost of Obama’s participation remains a secret, but given the previous fees and the market price (because there is indeed an international market for conference speakers), we can estimate his payoff at 400,000 euros, without counting his expenses. The general break-even point for this sort of event is around one million euros, or 500 members paying 2,000 euros each. The Paris conference attracted an audience of around 800, guaranteeing big profits for the organizers.

But why would anyone pay so much to listen to Obama? We know he took part in an hour-long Q&A session with Stéphane Richard, CEO of the Orange group, and that he avoided trick questions about Donald Trump and U.S. foreign policy. “Obama did Obama,” commented the French daily Libération.

That isn’t worth 3,400 euros, but these conferences — such as the Davos forum in January every year — are not valued for their content. Participants attend to spend time with people like themselves, bolster their network, and of course say that they were there. Such is the world today, a fairground for the ego. Or, to borrow the title of Tom Wolfe’s novel, a bonfire of the vanities.