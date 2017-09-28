Paris and Marrakesh Museums for Yves Saint Laurent

September 28th, 2017 by France-Amerique



The Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, a concept 10 years in the making, will open to the public on October 3. Housed in the old headquarters of Saint Laurent’s company, on Avenue Marceau, the museum will feature rotating exhibitions of the iconic designer’s couture with original pieces dating all the way back to 1964. In conjunction with this project, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakesh, in Morocco, will open on October 19 to mark the city as another place that greatly inspired Saint Laurent.

After Saint Laurent retired in 2002 and died in 2008, at 71, the former chief executive of his company, Pierre Bergé, took control of the museums’ conception. Bergé passed away September 8 of this year, just missing the opening of his final two projects. Insistent on presenting Saint Laurent’s designs in the context and space that they were originally conceived, Bergé insisted that the original decorator of the Paris headquarters be called in to rework the building into a museum. Saint Laurent’s studio will be newly opened to the public and visitors can walk through to see a desk cluttered with the designer’s talismans, such as Christian Dior’s walking stick. Madison Cox, Bergé’s widower and the head of the foundation that runs the museums, told the New York Times, “There is great interest in Saint Laurent’s work today, by both those who grew up with him, and the younger generation who know the brand but not his designs.”

