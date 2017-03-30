Subscribe
New York University's Maison Française, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood.
©Mountains of Travel Photos

Do You Speak Francophone?

March 30th, 2017 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexis Cornel)
It has come to my attention that the Maisons Françaises of New York University and Columbia University, two places that are symbolic of French culture in the United States, may soon be renamed “Maison françaises et francophones.” This initiative leaves me perplexed.

I do not know what to think of this change, and I wonder what the French and American readers of France-Amérique will think of it. At the outset, the somewhat technocratic term “francophone” was a political project that aimed to restore the international influence of a France suffering in the 1960s from decolonization and from the United States’ rise to super-power status. The International Organization of La Francophonie — whose general secretary, Michaëlle Jean, is a Haitian-born Québécoise — includes 84 nations, in many of which little or no French is spoken.

The term “francophone” then left the realm of politics to conquer the cultural world. “Francophone” suggests someone speaking French who is not French. But if he speaks French, he does not speak francophone. There is no doubt that authors from Quebec, from Africa and from the Antilles contribute enormously to the vitality of the French language. To call them francophone authors is bizarre. This distinction, erected in the name of decolonization, looks like a neo-colonization. We are saying to them: “Sure, you are francophone, but not French!” But are all the Francophone citizens of France necessarily French? Take a singer of African origin, whether born in France or having immigrated to France — does he make French music or francophone music?

Should what is francophone be defined by the geographic or ethnic origin of the French-speaking person? To compare with the United States, where English is spoken, there are not different terms to designate the single language that is enriched culturally and in its vocabulary and accent from various sources. So it seems to me that, out of sincere gratitude towards those who enrich the French language, these speakers of French should not be assimilated within a uniform idea of what is “francophone,” and that the Maisons Françaises of American universities should remain simply… French.

Readers, what do you think?

  • Vous confondez le concept de « francophonie » (introduit par le géographe Onésime Reclus) qui est la classification des peuples en prenant la langue française comme critère, terme effectivement lourd de sens puisqu’il renvoie à la colonisation, et l’adjectif « francophone » qui signifie simplement « locuteur du français ». Je ne connais pas ces maisons universitaires auxquelles vous faites référence, mais il est évident que les qualifier aussi de « francophones » est plus inclusif que de les appeler simplement « françaises ». Ces maisons ne sont pas uniquement françaises, puisqu’elles incluent et impliquent certainement des activités et des personnes parlant une variante du français (français québécois, français suisse, français belge, etc.) et non pas seulement ce que nous traducteurs appelons le français standard. L’anglais se décline également en British English, American English, International English, etc. Toutes les personnes parlant l’anglais sous une forme ou une autre s’appellent des « anglophones ». Cette distinction n’est donc pas propre au français. Quand je dis que j’ai des amis francophones, je veux dire par là que certains sont français et que d’autres sont nés dans d’autres pays et parlent également le français ou une variante du français. Tous les Français qui parlent français, mais aussi les étrangers (nés dans d’autres pays que la France) parlant le français, sont francophones. Votre chanteur africain, indépendamment du lieu où il habite et où il est né, est francophone s’il parle français et compose de la musique francophone s’il chante en français. S’il se produit et vit en France, on peut toujours dire que c’est de la musique française. On l’ancre ainsi à un territoire et à une culture, mais dans ce cas, c’est plus restrictif.
    Il ne faut donc pas voir dans le terme « maisons francophones » une connotation négative quelconque. Il marque à mon sens une volonté d’inclure le patrimoine culturel d’autres locuteurs du français, qui est bien souvent un mélange de culture locale et de culture française.

    Reply

    • Dans les bibliothèques américaines et canadiennes, tous les romans sont classés en tant que “english novels”, jamais “american english, british english etc… ” Il n’y a que dans les bibliothèques françaises que ce blabla existe .

      Reply

  • Tout a fait d’accord : il ne faut pas parler de “français standard” et de ” français des francophones” – Bénévole pendant longtemps à l’association France Louisiane, j’ai pu constater combien le terme “francophone” avait une connotation négative auprès des jeunes étudiants Louisianais venus étudier en France, doctorants de LSU qui parlaient parfaitement français, et se sentaient infériorisés par ce terme.

    Reply

  • Je ne parle pas bien français, mais je suis francophone, pas française. Je suis américaine. Je croie qu’il n’est pas nécessaire de changer le nom de la maison parce-que française est un adjectif et dit que la maison est pour tous qui sont intéressé dans la langue.

    Reply

    • D’accord avec vous, Jill. J’ai vécu aux Etats Unis jusqu’à l’ âge de 18 ans , puis fait des études , puis ai travaillé chez Citibank en France. Les amis américains que j’ai pu avoir au Lycée français de New York, ou à l’université , ou les cadres supérieurs (executive officers) qui travaillaient à Citibank en France (tous très diplômés de grands universités ou écoles) étaient intéressés par les 2 langues et les 2 civilisations . Ils ne se voyaient pas comme baraguoinant de l'” american english” ou du “francophone”.

      Reply

