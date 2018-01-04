Should France Publish Anti-Semitic Pamphlets?

January 4th, 2018 by France-Amérique



The Washington Post

The French publishing house Gallimard announced that in May it will release Louis-Ferdinand Céline’s Ecrits Polémiques (Polemical Writings), a series of three anti-Semitic pamphlets written by the beloved French author between 1936 and 1941. The Washington Post is questioning the timeliness of this decision as well as how to put into context pamphlets written in support of German and Italian fascism and prevent such aggressive texts from being used today as ideological tools.

