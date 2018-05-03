Such a Pretty Month of May

May 3rd, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The demonstrations of May 1968, fifty years ago this month, brought a moral metamorphosis such as France had not known since the Romantic era.

Fifty years ago in Paris, the weather was beautiful. Everyone who participated in what has since been called “the events” at least has this memory in common. Evenings were particularly mild and seemingly endless on the cafe terraces. I was completing my studies at the time, which could not have been more boring, at the ENA (National School of Administration, one of the Grandes Ecoles), in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood. This part of the city, which has since become a kind of shopping mall for clothing and tourists’ junk food, was then the heart of student life, with inexpensive bistros and nearby smoky cinemas. It was here that everything was about to begin, in just a few days. The boredom was oppressive. The spirit of the times had been grasped with prophetic insight by an editorialist of the newspaper Le Monde, which was then our Bible. The title was: “France is bored.” What was the cause of this boredom? We felt that real life, the life of sunny tomorrows and the promises of youth, was happening far from France.

From two distant ends of the earth, the United States and China, we heard echoes of what were to be called cultural revolutions. In America, as far as we knew, young people in blue jeans and unisex tee-shirts had rejected social norms in clothing and many other areas in order to better live in the present. Seen from Paris, these young Americans bore a strong resemblance to Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. In Paris, we still cut our hair short and wore ties to go to class. What’s more, these young Americans were fighting for good causes beyond their selfish interests: peace in Vietnam and civil rights for African-Americans. As I myself witnessed the abominable segregation that still ruled in the southern states during my first trip there in 1962, I could not help sympathizing with the cause. And as for Vietnam, we French had good feelings toward the country; we were not very well informed on the nature of the conflict, but if the French army had left in 1954, what in the world were the GIs doing there? Other images, no less colorful, uplifting, and unlabeled, reached us from China in the east: for us the Chinese Cultural Revolution was a kind of sound and light show. We knew nothing of the abuses perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party, the execution of intellectuals, and the destruction of historical treasures.

Meanwhile, at home nothing was happening at all. According to the analysis in Le Monde, our country had been, as it were, anesthetized by the interminable regime of General de Gaulle, who seemed to us very old at the age of 78. He had succeeded in establishing a sense of comfort on the basis of economic prosperity, peaceful borders, and a conformist sensibility. Television was public and controlled by the government, like the radio, and the press was monotone. Order reigned in the street, in the mind, at school, and in churches and businesses. There was no one to contest the principle of authority that was the framework of French society. The opposition followed the same pattern; it consisted essentially in the Communist party, which was as hierarchical as the church, pandering to Moscow and tight with De Gaulle as long as he remained anti-American.

Suddenly, the too-tightly covered pot exploded at an unexpected point: in the name of sexual freedom. It all started with a clash between a young German Jewish student, Daniel Cohn-Bendit and the Minister of Youth Affairs, François Missoffe, who was visiting Nanterre University. The public debate that arose had only to do with boys’ access to girls’ dormitories. The Minister invited the activist to cool off at the establishment’s swimming pool. The students chose instead to go on strike, a strike which in less than a week had spread to all Parisian universities. The provinces joined in the movement, too, but slowly and with less enthusiasm; the events were mainly Parisian. Three weeks of tumult followed, with confrontations between students and police. But the violence was not excessive, and there were no victims; I came through it, for my part, with a kick in the butt administered by a helmeted member of the CRS police force whose face I could not see.

The fact was the student movement was going nowhere; it was festive but had no purpose other than to enjoy life and the beautiful springtime. Lacking imagination, the student leaders, including myself, passed the baton to the Communist Party and the unions, who had organized troops at their disposal. Alas, the institutional left made a deal with De Gaulle: a return to order in exchange for a wage increase. On May 30, bolstered by support from the left and the army, De Gaulle put an end to the fun. We were also up against the Pentecost weekend, when the priority of Parisians was to take off for the sea and the countryside. The capital emptied out in a massive exodus. With nothing to do, I took the first train for the Riviera. And so ended the events of May.

Had something happened, or nothing? Sociologists still disagree after fifty years. By all appearances, there was indeed nothing, but at a deeper level there had been an upheaval. First, in politics: the historical decline of the French Communist Party began with these events, since it was obvious that it always took the side of the powerful, whether in Paris, Prague, or Moscow. As for the Maoists, they were crushed by ridicule when it was finally discovered that the Cultural Revolution was a slaughter. But the upheaval was especially social: the principle of authority did not survive the events. The activists of the day who had found their voice never gave it up, calling into question the authority of the head of state (De Gaulle stepped down in 1969), of the boss in the workplace, of the bishop in the church, of heads of the family over their children, and of men over women. In brief, May 1968 was a movement of inward liberation, a moral metamorphosis such as France had not known since the Romantic era. May 1968 confirmed Alexis de Tocqueville’s saying that his countrymen did not know how to make reforms, but excelled in revolutions.

For passers-by who did not experience these times, I would invite them to Saint-Germain-des-Prés. They will note three significant changes that could not have appeared before May ‘68: men no longer wear ties, women wear pants, and the cobblestones of Boulevard Saint-Germain have been covered by asphalt. That should forever prevent Parisians from erecting barricades.

Op-ed published in the May 2018 issue of France-Amérique