Tahar Rahim à l’affiche de la série américaine “The Looming Tower”

Marlène Schiappa, the Modern French Women The New Yorker The letter Catherine Deneuve cosigned last January criticizing the #MeToo movement is "dangerous," said Marlène Schiappa. The 35-year old French Secretary of State in charge of Equality between Women and Men is the antithesis of the actress. Marlène Schiappa, writes the New Yorker, represents the modern French woman. She is a mother (she has two young daughters), an ambitious entrepreneur...

Bénédicte Pesle, Early Promoter of American Dance in France, Has Died The New York Times After discovering the work of choreographer Merce Cunnimghamm during a trip to New York in 1953, Bénédicte Pesle dedicated her life to promoting American stage artists in France. She was 90 when she passed away on January 17, 2018. She worked humbly backstage, stayed away from the spotlight, and considered herself a "secrétaire d’artistes," a secretary of artists, rather than...