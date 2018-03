Tahar Rahim, the “New Al Pacino” of French Cinema Rolling Stone is in love with Tahar Rahim. The French actor, who plays the role of an FBI agent fighting terrorism alongside Jeff Daniels in the Hulu drama The Looming Tower, is "the show's big breakout star" and "your next Internet crush," writes the magazine. Read more at Rolling Stone.

Zidane, a “Unifying Figure” in a Divided France On March 6, the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club lost to Madrid (1 to 3). However, French supporters rejoiced. They celebrated the return of their favorite athlete, French soccer superstar and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who has been living in Spain since 2000. An unknown player until the 1998 World Cup, where he scored two goals that ultimately allowed France...