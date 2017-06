Emmanuel Macron invests in science and invites to France American scientists left without a job due to Donald Trump’s budget cuts. Read more in The Atlantic.

Cannes Contests Netflix’s "Cultural Imperialism"

Two films produced by Netflix are in this year's competition at Cannes — Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories and Bong Joon-ho's Okja — and will never be released in theaters. This detail upsets French cinema owners. Read more in W Magazine.