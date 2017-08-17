The Facelift of Parisian Palaces

August 17th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Parisian luxury hotels are working hard to bring foreign tourists back to the city after a series of terror attacks and security concerns caused many to stay away. According to the Vice President of the French association of hospitality professionals, certain luxury Parisian hotels lost up to 40 percent of their guests this summer as compared to the last. In an effort to draw wealthy customers back, these « palace » hotels, a designation given by the French government to locations that surpass five-star hotel quality, are offering a cultural version of Paris that is quite removed from reality.

Often owned by foreign companies and offering standard rooms for around $1,147, these hotels rely on foreign clientele to keep business afloat. About 40 percent of these affluent travelers will come from the United States, according to French radio station RTL, and they are drawn to these palace hotels for their regal histories and endless services that reflect many foreigners’ fantasies about Parisian life. Many of these hotels, such as the Hôtel de Crillon, Le Bristol or Le Meurice, once hosted French legends like Marie Antoinette and Coco Chanel and all of them evoke an image of opulence and lavishness reminiscent of landmarks like Versailles.

