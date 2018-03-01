The Michelin Guide Has Left Women Out

March 1st, 2018 by France-Amérique



Female chefs are underrepresented in the Michelin guide, writes the New York Times. This year, the famous red guide awarded new stars to 57 French restaurants, only two of which have female chefs. The newspaper observes that the Michelin guide has “collided with the #MeToo moment.”

The are only 16 female chefs among the 621 Michelin-starred restaurants in France, and 20 women chefs at the 166 starred restaurants in the United States. Women tend to cook at home while men make a career out of it, explains the article. The gender gap in the kitchen may be explained by historical and practical reasons, such as the need for physical strength and the challenge of combining a family life with a busy restaurant schedule.

