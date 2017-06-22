The New York Times

June 22nd, 2017 by France-Amérique



For Macron, Triumph and a Warning

French President Emmanuel Macron’s party, La République en Marche won an overwhelming majority of seats in the legislative assembly on Sunday’s election. Moreover, many of the winners were first-time candidates that Macron was pushing in an effort to make the assembly more diverse. While this is largely seen as a victory for the new president, he still faces obstacles that do not guarantee him an easy term as leader.

Along with a historically low voter turnout rate of 43 percent, two of Macron’s presidential rivals, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen, also won seats in the assembly. Macron’s biggest challenge, according to the article, will be bridging the divide between French society, and his government “will only succeed if it delivers as much for those who did not vote for him or his party as for those who did.”

