The New York Times

President Donald Trump will celebrate Bastille Day and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the American entry into WWI with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Macron extended an invitation to the American leader over the phone and now the two plan to review a military parade on the Champs-Elysées. So far, these two new leaders have clashed on multiple occasions but this invitation, and subsequent acceptance, may indicate a change in their relationship.
