June 29th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Can France Become the Next Silicon Valley?

An old train depot in the heart of Paris, which was inaugurated this Thursday, is the new symbol of France’s dream to become the start-up capital of Europe. Station F, a 366,000-square-feet space that hopes to house over 1,000 budding companies, is supported by tech giants like Facebook and Amazon as well as legislation from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Though the new president hopes to attract international investors and businesses to his country, this large-scale renovation could become, writes The New York Times, « an expensive, even quixotic undertaking for France, a country better known for a 35-hour workweek and rigid labor laws. » However, the people on the inside of this project, have a much more optimistic vision.

