February 9th, 2017 by France-Amérique



In the French Election, Outsiders Are Seizing Power

Marine Le Pen, François Fillon and Emmanuel Macron are the top contenders in the French presidential election. Trailing closely behind are Benoît Hamon, Arnaud Montebourg et Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who were outsiders until recently.

Read more in The New Yorker.