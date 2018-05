May 10th, 2018 by France-Amérique



For a minivan ride and a book-signing event, New Yorker writer Lauren Collins shadowed former French president François Hollande, whose four-hundred page account of his five years in office came out last April. The book, “between a self-help guide and a thriller,” is the thirteenth-best-selling book on Amazon in France.

Read more at The New Yorker.