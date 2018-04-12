The Unexpected Alliance Between Macron and Trump

April 12th, 2018 by France-Amérique



When it came to foreign policy, Barack Obama often sided with Angela Merkel rather than François Hollande. Things have changed since the election of Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron. “Macron has established himself as the [American] president’s go-to leader in Europe,” writes Bloomberg.

The two men have repeatedly clashed over climate change and international trade, but there seems to be a “chemistry” between Macron and Trump regarding the fight against terrorism, and especially the case for a military intervention in Syria. “French forces are deeply implicated with their U.S. counterparts from the Sahara to Syria,” adds Bloomberg.

