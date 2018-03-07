TV5 Monde Celebrates “French Month” in March

March 7th, 2018 by France-Amérique



Promoting Francophone culture in the United States is the mission of TV5 Monde. And as part of “le Mois de la Francophonie” (French Month) celebrated every March, the channel will be screening a series of documentaries and movies showcasing the diversity of the French language in the United States. Here is our selection.

Rendez-vous d’Amérique

March 10, 6:25 pm EST

March 24, 7:25 pm EST

March 25, 8:25 pm EST

From New York to California and from Michigan to Texas, this weekly show from TV5 Monde scours the United States to promote Francophone news and events. This special edition will be devoted to Francophonie.

Les Frenchies à Hollywood

March 19, 3:55 pm EST

March 24, 12:10 pm EST

In this documentary series, Gilles Nadeau presents a number of French people who have built a career in the United States, including Jean Renoir, Maurice Chevalier, Simone Signoret, Julie Delpy, and Jean Dujardin.



Les tontons flingueurs

March 20, 9:30 pm EST

March 24, 2:30 am EST

No celebration of the French language would be complete without the wonderfully madcap slang used in this renowned film. George Lautner’s movie is carried by no-holds-barred dialogues by Michel Audiard, and has become a cult classic in France.

Cris sur le bayou

March 21, 9:30 pm EST

March 24, 5:20 am EST

Aside from their traditions, what remains of Louisiana’s Cajun Francophones? The answer can be found in this documentary by Quebecer filmmaker Danic Champoux. The movie’s title is a reference to a collection of Cajun poems published in 1980 by American folklorist Jean Arceneaux.



Le Grand remix

March 21, 10:45 pm EST

This documentary by French-American Austin Alward tells the story of an encounter between two women, and was filmed in the streets of New Orleans thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. A dancer of West African descent and a Vietnamese student build a friendship through language and music.

Maine, l’Amérique au naturel

March 24, 8:30 pm EST

March 28, 3:10 am EST

In this documentary, Eric Bacos sets off to discover Maine, “the first American state to see the sun rise in the morning” and a region renowned for its unspoiled landscapes and Francophone history.

Louisiane, l’Amérique créole

March 24, 9:25 pm EST

March 28, 4:05 am EST

Another documentary by Eric Bacos takes viewers through New Orleans, Cajun country, the bayou, and the plantations to present the many faces of Louisiana — “a different America resonating with the sounds of jazz and old French.”

=> Visit the TV5 Monde website for more information on Francophonie Month.