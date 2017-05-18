W Magazine

OP-ED French Presidential Elections Under American Influence

ICONIC The Espadrille

SWEET TOOTH La Madeleine de Commercy

HERITAGE Château La Coste: Contemporary Art in the Vineyard

PATRONAGE Preserving the Stones of France

FASHION Joan Juliet Buck: The American Behind French Vogue

THE NEW PARIS “Paris Is Not Just a Museum City”

BON APPETIT Gruyère and Chive Soufflé

CALENDAR

CINEMA A Woman’s Life by Stéphane Brizé

BOOKS The Table Comes First by Adam Gopnik

LANGUAGE On Fleek, Awesome, Legit… Embarrassing!

GAMES Arrow Word Puzzle