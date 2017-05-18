Two films produced by Netflix are in this year’s competition at Cannes — Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and Bong Joon-ho’s Okja — and will never be released in theaters. This detail upsets French cinema owners.
Read more in W Magazine.
Cannes Contests Netflix’s "Cultural Imperialism"
Two films produced by Netflix are in this year’s competition at Cannes — Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and Bong Joon-ho’s Okja — and will never be released in theaters. This detail upsets French cinema owners.
Read more in W Magazine.
Leave a Reply