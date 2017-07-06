July 6th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Cheating, an Old Tour Tradition

This year’s Tour de France, which began on July 1, drew scandal once again when veteran Portuguese cyclist Andre Cardoso was suspended after testing positive for a prohibited drug, one also used by Lance Armstrong when he won the seven Tour titles that were taken away when his cheating was discovered in 2012. But cheating has actually been a part of the race from its very beginning in 1903, Boston’s WBUR radio reveals as it highlights the Maurice Garin affair.

Read (and listen) more on WBUR.