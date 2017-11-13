Where to Celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau 2017 in the U.S.?

November 13th, 2017 by France-Amérique



On November 16, 2017 at the strike of midnight, the season’s new batch of Beaujolais wine will be released. Cheers!

In accordance with French law, these wines have been fermenting only a few weeks and are made exclusively with Gamay grapes found in the region of Beaujolais in Eastern France. November 16th will be declared “Beaujolais Nouveau Day,” as is every third Thursday of November in France. Heavily celebrated across the country and abroad, the day will be full of festivals and tastings of this wine, a fresh and fruity red that is light in taste due to the short fermentation period.

Below, France-Amérique has compiled a list of places in the United States that are holding celebrations in light of this special time. There are free tastings, special dinners and galas all across America where the wine is being celebrated with as much excitement as it brings in France.