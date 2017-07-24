Where to Eat French During NYC Restaurant Week?

Twice a year, some of New York’s finest restaurants open their doors to eager residents, curious cross-borough travellers and determined tourists during NYC Restaurant Week.
Only during this mouthwatering 4-week period, from July 24 to August 18, will diners be able to sample all five boroughs’ culinary institutions with prix-fixe menus of $29 for lunch and $42 for dinner. This season’s list of participating French restaurants includes much-loved classics such as Le Cirque, famous names like Daniel Boulud’s Café Boulud, and Bar Boulud, new award-winners like Kingsley and 36 others. Read our full list of all the places to eat French or French-inspired cuisine below.
Acme
9 Great Jones Street
Manhattan, NY 10012
(212) 203-2121
Ai Fiori
400 Fifth Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10018
(212) 613-8660
Bagatelle
1 Little West 12th Street
Manhattan, NY 10014
(212) 488-2110
Bar Boulud
1900 Broadway
Manhattan, NY 10023
(213) 595-0303
Beautique
8 West 58th Street
Manhattan, NY 10019
(212) 753-1200
Benoit Restaurant and Wine Bar
60 West 55th Street
Manhattan, NY 10019
(646) 943-7373
Bobo
181 West 10th Street
Manhattan, NY 10014
(212) 488-2626
Boucherie
99 Seventh Avenue South
Manhattan, NY 10014
(212) 837-1616
Brasserie 8 ½
9 West 57th Street
Manhattan, NY 10019
(212) 829-0812
Brasserie Cognac
1740 Broadway
Manhattan, NY 10019
(212) 757-3600
Brasserie Ruhlmann
45 Rockerfeller Plaza
Manhattan, NY 10111
(212) 974-2020
Brasserie Seoul
Holiday Inn
300 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
(917) 909-0970
Café Boulud
20 East 76th Street
Manhattan, NY 10021
(212) 772-2600
Café Centro
Metlife Building
200 Park Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10166
(212) 818-1222
Café d’Alsace
1695 Second Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10128
(212) 722-5133
Chez Josephine
414 West 42nd Street
Manhattan, NY 10036
(212) 594-1925
Cherche Midi
282 Bowery
Manhattan, NY 10012
(212) 226-3055
Claudette
24 Fifth Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10011
(212) 868-2424
DB Bistro Moderne
55 West 44th Street
Manhattan, NY 10036
(212) 391-2400
DBGB Kitchen and Bar
299 Bowery
Manhattan, NY 10003
(212) 933-5300
French Louie
320 Atlantic Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
(718) 935-1200
Gaby Brasserie Francaise
Sofitel New York
44 West 45th Street
Manhattan, NY 10036
(212) 782-3040
Indochine
430 Lafayette Street
Manhattan, NY 10003
(212) 505-5111
Kingsley
190 Avenue B
Manhattan, NY 10009
(212) 674-4500
La Sirene
558 Broome Street
Manhattan, NY 10013
(212) 925-3061
Lafayette
380 Lafayette Street
Manhattan, NY 10003
(212) 533-3000
Le Cirque
151 East 58th Street
Manhattan, NY 10022
(212) 644-0202
Le Coq Rico
30 East 20th Street
Manhattan, NY 10003
(212) 267-7426
Maison Hugo
132 East 61st Street
Manhattan, NY 10065
(212) 832-0500
Marseille
630 Ninth Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10036
(212) 333-2323
Match 65 Brasserie
29 East 65th Street
Manhattan, NY 10065
(212) 737-4400
Mercer Kitchen
Mercer Hotel
99 Prince Street
Manhattan, NY 10012
(212) 966-5454
Nice Matin
201 West 79th Street
Manhattan, NY 10024
(212) 873-6423
Nougatine at Jean-Georges
1 Central Park West
Manhattan, NY 10023
(212) 299-3900
Orsay Restaurant
1057 Lexington Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10021
(212) 517-6400
Perrine
The Pierre New York
2 East 61st Street
Manhattan, NY 10065
(212) 940-8195
Rôtisserie Georgette
14 East 60th Street
Manhattan, NY 10022
(212) 390-8060
Triomphe Restaurant
The Iroquois New York
49 West 44th Street
Manhattan, NY 10036
(212) 453-4233
Vaucluse
100 East 63rd Street
Manhattan, NY 10065
(646) 869-2300
To view a list of all participating restaurants or to make a reservation, visit nycgo.com or opentable.com.
