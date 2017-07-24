Where to Eat French During NYC Restaurant Week?

July 24th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Twice a year, some of New York’s finest restaurants open their doors to eager residents, curious cross-borough travellers and determined tourists during NYC Restaurant Week.

Only during this mouthwatering 4-week period, from July 24 to August 18, will diners be able to sample all five boroughs’ culinary institutions with prix-fixe menus of $29 for lunch and $42 for dinner. This season’s list of participating French restaurants includes much-loved classics such as Le Cirque, famous names like Daniel Boulud’s Café Boulud, and Bar Boulud, new award-winners like Kingsley and 36 others. Read our full list of all the places to eat French or French-inspired cuisine below.

Acme

9 Great Jones Street

Manhattan, NY 10012

(212) 203-2121

Ai Fiori

400 Fifth Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10018

(212) 613-8660

Bagatelle

1 Little West 12th Street

Manhattan, NY 10014

(212) 488-2110

Bar Boulud

1900 Broadway

Manhattan, NY 10023

(213) 595-0303

Beautique

8 West 58th Street

Manhattan, NY 10019

(212) 753-1200

Benoit Restaurant and Wine Bar

60 West 55th Street

Manhattan, NY 10019

(646) 943-7373

Bobo

181 West 10th Street

Manhattan, NY 10014

(212) 488-2626

Boucherie

99 Seventh Avenue South

Manhattan, NY 10014

(212) 837-1616

Brasserie 8 ½

9 West 57th Street

Manhattan, NY 10019

(212) 829-0812

Brasserie Cognac

1740 Broadway

Manhattan, NY 10019

(212) 757-3600

Brasserie Ruhlmann

45 Rockerfeller Plaza

Manhattan, NY 10111

(212) 974-2020

Brasserie Seoul

Holiday Inn

300 Schermerhorn Street

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(917) 909-0970

Café Boulud

20 East 76th Street

Manhattan, NY 10021

(212) 772-2600

Café Centro

Metlife Building

200 Park Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10166

(212) 818-1222

Café d’Alsace

1695 Second Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10128

(212) 722-5133

Chez Josephine

414 West 42nd Street

Manhattan, NY 10036

(212) 594-1925

Cherche Midi

282 Bowery

Manhattan, NY 10012

(212) 226-3055

Claudette

24 Fifth Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10011

(212) 868-2424

DB Bistro Moderne

55 West 44th Street

Manhattan, NY 10036

(212) 391-2400

DBGB Kitchen and Bar

299 Bowery

Manhattan, NY 10003

(212) 933-5300

French Louie

320 Atlantic Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11201

(718) 935-1200

Gaby Brasserie Francaise

Sofitel New York

44 West 45th Street

Manhattan, NY 10036

(212) 782-3040

Indochine

430 Lafayette Street

Manhattan, NY 10003

(212) 505-5111

Kingsley

190 Avenue B

Manhattan, NY 10009

(212) 674-4500

La Sirene

558 Broome Street

Manhattan, NY 10013

(212) 925-3061

Lafayette

380 Lafayette Street

Manhattan, NY 10003

(212) 533-3000

Le Cirque

151 East 58th Street

Manhattan, NY 10022

(212) 644-0202

Le Coq Rico

30 East 20th Street

Manhattan, NY 10003

(212) 267-7426

Maison Hugo

132 East 61st Street

Manhattan, NY 10065

(212) 832-0500

Marseille

630 Ninth Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10036

(212) 333-2323

Match 65 Brasserie

29 East 65th Street

Manhattan, NY 10065

(212) 737-4400

Mercer Kitchen

Mercer Hotel

99 Prince Street

Manhattan, NY 10012

(212) 966-5454

Nice Matin

201 West 79th Street

Manhattan, NY 10024

(212) 873-6423

Nougatine at Jean-Georges

1 Central Park West

Manhattan, NY 10023

(212) 299-3900

Orsay Restaurant

1057 Lexington Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10021

(212) 517-6400

Perrine

The Pierre New York

2 East 61st Street

Manhattan, NY 10065

(212) 940-8195

Rôtisserie Georgette

14 East 60th Street

Manhattan, NY 10022

(212) 390-8060

Triomphe Restaurant

The Iroquois New York

49 West 44th Street

Manhattan, NY 10036

(212) 453-4233

Vaucluse

100 East 63rd Street

Manhattan, NY 10065

(646) 869-2300

To view a list of all participating restaurants or to make a reservation, visit nycgo.com or opentable.com.