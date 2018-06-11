Map: Where to Follow the 2018 World Cup in the U.S.

June 11th, 2018 by France-Amérique



The 2018 World Cup, an international soccer tournament, will take place in Russia from June 14 through July 15. To follow the event in San Francisco or in Puerto Rico, in Brooklyn or in Houston, France-Amérique put together a map of bars, cafés, and restaurants showing the games in the United States.

Of course, this list is far from being exhaustive. If you know a nice place to catch a game or two, write us at cthiery@france-amerique.com. “And if we don’t play the World Cup when you show up,” said a barmaid in Denver, Colorado, “ask us nicely and we’ll put a couple TVs on Fox Sports!”

France’s games:

– Saturday, June 16, 6 am (Eastern Time): France-Australia

– Thursday, June 21, 11 am: France-Peru

– Tuesday, June 26, 10 am : France-Denmark

Map:

Note: Of course, you can also follow the World Cup from the comfort of your home! The French-language channel TV5 Monde partnered up with Fox Sports to broadcast every game of the competition.