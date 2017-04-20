April 20th, 2017 by France-Amérique



Who would you vote for in the French presidential election? Pretend you’re a French citizen and cast your ballot!

Last Sunday, John Oliver appealed to French citizens, urging them to learn from the United States’ experience and cast their ballots in what is an incredibly influential election. Considering the parallels between the recent American and French presidential elections, France-Amérique invites its American readers to weigh in. Check in soon for the results!

Who’s Your Favorite French Candidate?