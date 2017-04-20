Subscribe
french-elections
©BigStockPhoto/Oskanov

Who’s Your Favorite French Candidate?

April 20th, 2017 by France-Amérique
Who would you vote for in the French presidential election? Pretend you’re a French citizen and cast your ballot!

Last Sunday, John Oliver appealed to French citizens, urging them to learn from the United States’ experience and cast their ballots in what is an incredibly influential election. Considering the parallels between the recent American and French presidential elections, France-Amérique invites its American readers to weigh in. Check in soon for the results!

Please note, your vote will remain anonymous.

  • I have duel nationality, I am born in France, living more than 30 years in USA. I became an American citizen and I would love to see Marine Le Pen become the first woman president of France. I also agree with her policies.

