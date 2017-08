Zachary Richard, le roi Cajun

Bloomberg Jeanne Moreau, from Scandal to Glory Respected by French and American audiences alike for her iconic roles in the 1950s and 1960s, French actress Jeanne Moreau died last Monday. She began her rise to French New Wave stardom in 1958 when she starred in two films for director Louis Malle, The Lovers and Elevator to the Gallows, which featured music by Miles Davis. She was honored with a lifetime...

NPR Escargots Aren’t French Anymore Shocking but true, a recent NPR article reveals that the classical French dish, escargots de Bourgogne, no longer originates in France. In fact, all of the Burgundy snails used to prepare this buttery and garlicky delicacy are imported from elsewhere in Europe, as far as Hungary and Ukraine. Though these snails were once farmed in France, they have virtually disappeared...