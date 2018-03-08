Zidane, a “Unifying Figure” in a Divided France

March 8th, 2018 by France-Amérique



On March 6, the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club lost to Madrid (1 to 3). However, French supporters rejoiced. They celebrated the return of their favorite athlete, French soccer superstar and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who has been living in Spain since 2000.

An unknown player until the 1998 World Cup, where he scored two goals that ultimately allowed France win the game, “Zizou” is now cherished as a “national treasure.” The son of an Algerian worker, he has come to be seen as “the ‘good immigrant,’ a hard-working, patriotic family man”, writes U.S. magazine ESPN. “In an often angrily divided country, he is a rare unifying figure.”

