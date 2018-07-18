A Victory for Multicolored France

July 18, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



I did not let out a cry at every goal in front of my television. However, France’s soccer World Cup victory offers fascinating observations from social, political, and cultural points of view.

I have to admit I am far from passionate about soccer. I barely know the rules, and even in the schoolyard I would sullenly refuse to play. However, the recent World Cup won by the French team in Moscow reminded me of the only match I ever watched. It was another World Cup — this time in Seoul, in 2002. That day I found myself in the grandstand, invited by the South Korean president Kim Dae-jung, for the opening match played by France and Senegal.

The president was astonished to see that the French team had so many black players, and that several of the Senegalese players were white. Kim Dae-jung concluded that the French were a little bit African and that the Africans were somewhat French. He also considered that France would win hands down. (The final score was 1-0 to Senegal.) The same situation has just been repeated in Moscow, as 14 of the 23 French players have African and Maghrebi origins. The African press even offered its overwhelming support, and several newspapers in Mali and South Africa announced that Africa had won the World Cup after France’s victory.

Football is not a sport that inspires me to shout at my television after every goal, but it does present an interesting social, political, and cultural phenomenon. That being said, it is hard to draw any definitive conclusions. Who wins when Kylian Mbappé, 19, becomes the new international football star and an overnight billionaire? France? Mbappé is certainly French, although his father is Cameroonian and his mother is Algerian. As is the case with many children of African descent, Mbappé spent his childhood playing football in front of his apartment block in one of the poorer areas of the Paris suburbs. Therefore, in an optimistic, progressive vision of French society, he is a perfect representation of successful integration and the face of a young, multicultural France. The victory won by this multicolored team was met with enthusiasm by almost all French people, and served as a snub to the nationalists parading their whiteness in an aggressive reaction to immigration in Europe.

This may be true, but we should remember that the French team also won the World Cup in Paris 20 years ago, and that the icon of the time was a striker of Algerian descent named Zinedine Zidane. France had supposedly become black-blanc-beur (“black-white-Arab,” a revamp of the usual “bleu-blanc-rouge” of the French flag). The harmony was short-lived, however. Soon after, riots in the suburbs of Paris and Lyon saw young rebels of African descent fighting with the police. The multicultural dream went up in smoke. This is why I am reluctant to make predictions as to the cultural and social consequences of this latest adventure. Mbappé’s story also offers uncertain conclusions. There is a risk that his personal success and unique talent will convince young French people from immigrant families that their futures and fortunes can be found through sport instead of education. This may lead to a swell in the number of people joining local football clubs, while the numbers of students dwindle. Will there be one Mbappé for countless numbers of disappointed, frustrated, and uneducated young people as a result? Integration into French society may paradoxically be harmed, and not helped, by the success of the country’s soccer team.

The attitude of French society as a whole could also be seen as ambiguous. We applaud these young French people with immigrant backgrounds, as long as they play sports and they win. We trap them in a form of roleplay also witnessed in the United States, where black people suffer from discrimination unless they are successful musicians or athletes. Mbappé is therefore both a model and an anti-model. The greatest gift he could give to the French people of his generation and his culture would be to say “Play football, but also go to school, study, work, and respect the law!” This is one way of solving the so-called immigration crisis. Which does not stop anyone from enjoying the “beautiful game.”