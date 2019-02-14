Sorry Angel in U.S. Theaters

February 14th, 2019 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The latest film by Christophe Honoré, inspired by his own youth, will be released in U.S. theaters on Friday, February 15.



Arthur, 20 is a student in the city of Rennes in Brittany during the early 1990s. His life changes when he meets Jacques, a writer who lives in Paris with his son. Over a summer, Arthur and Jacques develop a mutual attraction and fall in love. Jacques, who suffers from AIDS, is aware he has to live his love to the full, and fast. Through their intense telephone conversations and letters, he offers the young man a sentimental and intellectual education.

Bringing his own memories to life on the screen, director Christophe Honoré (Love Songs, The Beautiful Person, In Paris) offers a romance portrayed by a remarkable trio of actors: Vincent Lacoste (Hippocrates, The French Kissers), Pierre Deladonchamps (Stranger by the Lake), and Denis Podalydès (The Officiers’ Ward, The Conquest).

U.S. release: February 15, 2019

Running time: 132 min

Director: Christophe Honoré

With: Vincent Lacoste, Pierre Deladonchamps, Denis Podalydès

U.S. distributor: Strand Releasing

