To Be or Not to Be Politically Correct

February 21st, 2019 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexis Cornel)



Can we still teach Mark Twain, whose hero is referred to as a “nigger,” now that the word has been banished? What about Hergé’s comic books and their grotesque depiction of women, Jews, Blacks, and Arabs?

In the United States, as in France and other countries, populist movements are shaking up intellectual and political norms. New leaders are announcing that they, “unlike the others,” will not be politically correct. They say they will talk about facts and nothing but the facts, without be- ing intimidated by those who enforce restrictions on thought and speech.

Would that things were so clear! Beyond such posturing, should we recognize there is some kind of anti-bourgeois network or self-proclaimed defenders of certain activist minorities in universities and in

the media whose aim it is to reduce the majority to silence? Is this true? In order to get clear on what we’re talking about, it makes sense to go back to the origins. The concept of political correctness, which is now so widespread, was born on American campuses in the 1980s, but largely under the influence of French thinkers popular on the East Coast at Cornell, Yale, and Princeton in particular. The most famous of these were Michel Foucault, Jacques Derrida, and Pierre Bourdieu.

Students enthusiastically embraced their teaching that words were instruments of power. There are many well-known examples: to call someone an Indian in the United States is to reduce him or her to a colonial status, whereas in reality he or she is, to use the neutral term, a Native American. Similarly, a Black person is Black only as seen by Whites; an insane person, Foucault said, is only insane in the eyes of someone who sees themselves as normal. From this uncontested foundation was born a revision of language and behavior that would affect all social interaction. On both sides of the Atlantic there was, it seems to me, a veritable decolonization of attitudes and language. Still, it is important not to confuse this politically correct language with the political strategy of talking around the truth or euphemism, which is traditional in France. The line between these can be subtle: when the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, announces that migrants will no longer be deported but “re-accom- panied,” this is a case of a euphemism that passes for politically correct.

Conservatives in America and elsewhere find political correctness ridiculous. They call attention to its absurd consequences: can we still teach Mark Twain, whose hero (Jim) is referred to as a “nigger,” now that the word has been banished? There has been no clear answer to this question, and the various thinkers approach it differently. The fight over political correctness recently saw a resurgence in France under the influence of the new feminists of #MeToo and #BalanceTonPorc (“squeal on your pig,” that is, your harasser).

Caricatures abound on both sides of the question. Those who oppose the new feminists defend courtly love. Thus Catherine Deneuve, in the name of men’s “right to pester,” signed a petition against the excesses of #MeToo. Is she not aware that sexual harassment really exists in the factories and offices where she does not spend her time? On the other side, certain feminists consider any amorous approach not preceded by a contract to be rape, a view that has led to the wrongful condemnation of some American male students. Attitudes are no more honest in the political world. Donald Trump in the United States and the Le Pen family in France are clearly nostalgic for an old order dominated by white males. They attack political correctness in order to mask their own very archaic prejudices. But somehow their verbal aggression seems always to be directed against the most vulnerable minorities, whether ethnic, sexual, or religious. Thus, despite themselves, the enemies of political correctness help to justify its partisans and Michel Foucault’s hypothesis.

How can we arbitrate between these excesses and find a middle ground? I believe this is possible, by paying attention to the history of this controversy, as recent as it may be: the decolonization of vocabulary and the policing of words must be seen against the backdrop of the physical colonization that preceded this movement. Whites did exploit Blacks; men did exploit women; Jews, the Romani people, and Armenians were persecuted, and the handicapped were excluded from Western society.

All these facts have been recognized by most people since the 1960s, following long struggles that involved more than words. The purification of language was the logical consequence, because language was in fact stamped by centuries of discrimination. Certain enemies of political correctness note that what is at stake are only words and conventions. But words can hurt. Those who belong to minorities that have inherited a long history of tyranny and discrimination truly suffer when a term or gesture takes them back to their earlier condition.

This should be the absolute criterion of appropriate speech: never to harm or offend another person. To control one’s language and gestures has also been an integral part of Western culture. To abandon self-control in the name of freedom of expression, or of the game of seduction, or even of humor, is to regress towards barbarism. Even if this approach allows for excesses — and we are all liable to excess — it is better to go too far by way of “correction” than the opposite. Better tolerate a little ridiculous control of language than to inflict suffering on another person because he or she is different. So-called freedom of expression, proclaimed by the enemies of political correctness, is not a good argument: it is not a question of freedom, but of our equal dignity. I await your criticisms, with serenity.



Op-ed published in the February 2019 issue of France-Amérique