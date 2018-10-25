Subscribe
Alhambra-van-cleef-arpels-
Assembly of an Alhambra necklace at the Van Cleef & Arpels workshop in Paris.
©Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels, a Jewel in the Crown of French Expertise

October 25, 2018 by Clément Thiery (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)
#

The creations from French jewelry house Van Cleef & Arpels have been worn by the world’s most elegant women, including Florence Gould, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy, and Blake Lively. The work of its artisan jewelers, nicknamed the "golden hands," will be displayed as part of L'Ecole, a series of workshops, lectures, and exhibitions in New York through November 9.

The most fashionable bachelor in New York contacted a small-scale Parisian jeweler for a most peculiar order in 1908. The American in question, Eugene Higgins, wanted a miniature of his steam-powered yacht, the Varuna, made with precious stones. The jewelers Alfred Van Cleef and Charles Arpels, who had been business partners for two years at 22 Place Vendôme, rose to the challenge.

Subscribers Only

To be able to access this article,
log in or subscribe to France-Amérique.

Related

  • Emi Ferguson Brings the Music of Versailles to New YorkEmi Ferguson Brings the Music of Versailles to New York Can you imagine if Lana Del Ray and Kanye West had sung at the court of the Sun King? It’s not as strange as you may think, as English flutist Emi Ferguson, professor at the Juilliard […] Posted in Culture, Music
  • Sempé, the Last CoverSempé, the Last Cover Jean-Jacques Sempé is retiring. The Paris-based French cartoonist, 84, announced he would no longer grace the New Yorker's covers with his spirited drawings, ending a 38-year-long […] Posted in News