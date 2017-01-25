A French Short Film Nominated for an Oscar

Sélim Azzazi’s short film Enemies Within (Ennemis Intérieurs) will represent France at the next Academy Awards ceremony, on February 26.
The film will also be available online through February 13 as part of My French Film Festival.
The trailer:
