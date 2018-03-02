A New Rendez-Vous With French Cinema in New York

March 2nd, 2018 by Clément Thiery (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The Rendez-Vous with French Cinema festival is back for its 26th year at the Lincoln Center in New York from March 8 through 18, 2018. This year’s line-up includes two movies starring Mathieu Amalric, a documentary by Raymond Depardon, and the return of Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano.

The leading French film festival in North America will be opening to the music of the “lady in black.” The movie Barbara, starring and directed by Mathieu Amalric, will be paying homage to the French singer who passed away in 1997. The actor and director will also be showcased in a leading role in Noémie Lvovsky’s Tomorrow and Thereafter (Demain et tous les autres jours), a moving portrait of a mother losing her grip on reality.

“French cinema today is unafraid to delve into the issues at the forefront of our collective consciousness,” says Isabelle Giordano, president of UniFrance, the association co-organizing the festival with the Film Society of Lincoln Center. Emmanuelle Devos carves out a niche in the masculine world of big business in Tonie Marshall’s Number One (Numéro une), while the documentary 12 Days (Douze jours) by Raymond Depardon examines our understanding of psychiatric dysfunction and the limits of the justice system.

Young filmmakers are also in the spotlight. The first feature-length movie by Léonor Serraille, Montparnasse Bienvenüe (Jeune femme), won over both critics and audiences upon its release last year. This effervescent movie depicting a thirtysomething who turns her back on her neat and tidy life won the Caméra d’Or award at Cannes in 2017, and was nominated for the César for Best First Feature Film. Léa Mysius’ movie Ava is also a big-hitter, and actress Noée Abita, 20, is stunning in her role as a teenager losing her sight.

Some of the festival’s favorite repeat acts include Laurent Cantet with The Workshop (L’Atelier). The French director won the 2008 Palme d’Or at Cannes for The Class. His latest offering tells the story of a novelist running a creative writing workshop for underprivileged kids in Southern France. Albert Dupontel is back with See You Up There (Au revoir là-haut), an off-the-wall movie about an artist mutilated during World War I. And C’est la vie! (Le Sens de la fête) will also be on the line-up, directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, the duo behind the successful comedy-drama The Intouchables (Intouchables).

