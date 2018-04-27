A Special Cannes Line-Up on TV5 Monde

April 27th, 2018 by France-Amérique



As part of the Cannes Film Festival, the French-language television channel TV5 Monde will be screening a series of movies, documentaries and special-edition shows on the theme of the festival.

From May 8 through 19, a selection of shows on TV5 will be filmed live in Cannes. Léa Salamé, who hosts the cultural show Stupéfiant !, and Patrick Simonin, who hosts L’invité, will be carrying out their interviews directly on La Croisette. And the talk show On n’est pas couché will be moving to the Villa Domergue in the hills around the town for three special editions.

Cinema will also be in the spotlight as part of this series. The channel’s viewers will have the chance to (re)discover movies such as Ava by Léa Mysius, winner of the award from the Société des Auteurs et Compositeurs Dramatiques in Cannes in 2017, Chouf by Karim Dridi, which enjoyed a special screening in 2016, and My King by Maïwenn, which was presented in-competition in 2015 and saw Emmanuelle Bercot win the award for Best Actress.

Meanwhile, documentary enthusiasts will enjoy Le scandale Clouzot, a portrayal of the master of French suspense and director of The Wages of Fear (Grand Prix at Cannes in 1953), and Abderrahmane Sissako, cinéaste aux semelles de vent, about the Mauritanian-born director of Timbuktu, the only feature-length African movie in-competition at Cannes in 2014. And actor Vincent Lindon, winner of the award for Best Actor in 2015 for his role in The Measure of a Man, will be the focus of a special edition of the show Un jour, un destin.



=> Discover the full program on the TV5 Monde website.