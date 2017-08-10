Americans Say “I Do” to French-Style Weddings

August 10th, 2017 by Elise Quinio (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The love of French chic has helped drive the growth of the wedding industry in the United States. Forget the stereotypical images of American-style weddings with their white satin dresses, cupcakes, ribbon-bound bouquets, blow-up balloons and associated, over-the-top frills.

Today’s trend for understated elegance has been picked up by the French professionals in the wedding trade, and florists, planners, caterers, dressmakers and jewelers have crossed the Atlantic to develop their businesses. Every week, discover in France-Amérque the profile of a French artisan who is involved in the U.S. wedding industry.

August 10: A Wedding at the Height of Chic!

Assetou Gaudissard is a Parisian wedding and event planner living in New York. Her role implies managing all formalities for the festivities, from organizing the proposal to finding a space for the reception.

August 17: A Wedding Dress Made in France

Fashion designer Margaux Tardits creates bold, glamorous wedding dresses sold in New York, and which will soon be available in California.

August 24: Style Right Down to the Smallest Details

The French brand Maison Guillemette recently established itself in the United States, and is winning over clients with artisanal, French-made accessories, and a boho-chic creative world.

August 31: A Bouquet of True French Elegance

The floral creations by Agnès de Villarson,a former math teacher at the Lycée Français de New York, help decorate the most fashionable weddings in Manhattan and the surrounding areas.

September 7: A Most Prestigious Menu

From the wine to the dessert, the French chef Daniel Boulud’s catering company, Feast & Fêtes, pulls out all the stops to satisfy an American clientele with a taste for excellent service.