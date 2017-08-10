Capturing Environmental Changes from New York to Perpignan

August 10th, 2017 by Clément Thiery (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



New York photographer Steve Giovinco is renowned for his dusky landscapes, and has received funding from the French Ministry of Culture to document the consequences of global warming in the south of France.

With his camera hung around his neck, Steve Giovinco is hot on the trail of environmental changes. The New York photographer has captured the destruction caused by Hurricane Sandy in Jamaica Bay and the Rockaways (“less than 15 miles from the World Trade Center”), and the melting glaciers and disappearing fjords in the south of Greenland.

The American will be continuing his photography project in September in the south of France. As a guest of the French Association of Cultural Encounter Centers (ACCR) and the Ministry of Culture, he will spend a month in residence at the Château de l’Esparrou. Based out of this 19th-century mansion located next to Perpignan, he will document the consequences of global warming on the region’s vineyards.

The winegrowers in the Languedoc-Roussillon region have been particularly affected by the recent heatwave and sparse rainfall, and are predicting a “historically small” harvest. The Ministry of Agriculture has estimated this year’s production at around 11.6 million hectoliters of wine — a 25% drop compared with 2012.

Driven by his fascination for “the beauty of the countryside and the looming catastrophe,” Steve Giovinco will be also be turning his lens on the local evergreen oak forests, the Canet and Leucate lakes, and the foothills of the Pyrenees. “The south of France is rarely associated with climate change,” says the photographer. “But just like the glaciers in Greenland, it is vital to capture this region before it disappears or changes forever.”

The “Odyssée” Program

This is a joint-initiative from the French Ministry of Culture and the Association of Cultural Encounter Centers (ACCR). Every year, the program invites international artists to take part in a residency in a French heritage site, including Noirlac Abbey in the Cher department, the Royal Saltworks in Arc-et-Senans in the Doubs department, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau Park in the Oise department.