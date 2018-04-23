COLCOA: French Cinema Shines Bright in Hollywood

April 23rd, 2018 by Clément Thiery (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The COLCOA festival on the West Coast is a showcase for Francophone cinema and a major event for U.S. distributors. The leading event is back in Los Angeles from April 23 through 30, 2018.

Launched by the Franco-American Cultural Fund in 1996, the COLCOA festival (City of Lights City of Angels) is a bridge between the movie industries of Paris and Los Angeles. Some 43 films and documentaries will be screened as part of this year’s festival.

Don’t miss out on Promise at Dawn, an adaptation of Romain Gary’s biographical novel starring Pierre Niney and Charlotte Gainsbourg, or Memoir of Pain, an equally successful adaptation, this time of Marguerite Duras’ work The War: A Memoir, with Mélanie Thierry in the leading role. The line-up will also include the tragicomedy Dog by Samuel Benchetrit featuring Vincent Macaigne, as well as the documentary The Quest of Alain Ducasse, which offers a portrayal of the French chef who has been awarded 18 Michelin stars.

COLCOA is also set to show a selection of virtual-reality movies and a range of television and online series. The perfect opportunity to discover Emmanuelle Seigner playing a criminologist in the crime movie Insoupçonnable, adapted from the English series The Fall, and to enjoy the second season of the political thriller Baron Noir.

COLCOA

April 23-30, 2018

Directors Guild of America Theater Complex

Los Angeles, California

www.colcoa.org