Dinner in New York, Dessert in Paris

June 15th, 2017 by Melody Chan



Air France is set to open a pop-up restaurant in New York to showcase some of the French cuisine it serves in-flight. As a final course, diners have a chance to win a flight departing immediately after the meal that will land winners in Paris for dessert.

Eat dinner in New York and dessert in Paris. This dream could come true for anybody who manages to get a table at Air France’s New York City pop-up restaurant, Paris for Dessert. Each night during its 5-day run from June 20 to 24, one dining couple will be randomly selected to win an immediate flight to Paris in Air France’s Business Class.

In anticipation of a surprise two-day vacation — which includes a dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Saint James Paris — each guest must arrive with a packed suitcase and a valid passport. However, those who do not win the ultimate prize can still enjoy their night, as celebrated French chef Daniel Boulud (who created some of Air France’s in-flight dishes) has designed the five-course menu that will be served.

A post shared by Paris for Dessert (@parisfordessert) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

To win a reservation at Air France’s pop-up restaurant, candidates must participate in one of the airline’s social media campaigns. People were able to enter from June 5 to 9 by tagging their dinner partner on the @ParisForDessert Instagram. Air France also set up a boarding staircase in Union Square Plaza in New York from June 12 to 14. Passersby had to climb the stairs and take a panoramic selfie tagging the airline to be in with a chance of winning a reservation.

More information:

www.airfrance.us