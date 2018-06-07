Discover our Selection of French and American Rosés

June 7th, 2018 by France-Amérique



As a third of all bottles of rosé sold in the United States are produced on American soil, some domestic rosés now offer the same quality as imported, French wines. Keith Mabry, Rhone and Loire Valley Buyer for the K&L wine stores in California, presents his selection of must-try French and American rosés.



*

Casa Smith, ViNO Rosé, Washington ($11.99)

This rosé, by one of Washington State’s most iconic winemakers, is made up entirely of Sangiovese — the grape native of Central Italy used to make chianti. It has wonderful fruity charm with loads of raspberry fruit.

Julien Braud, Forty Ounce Rosé, Loire Valley (1 liter, $15.99)

Don’t let the twist-off 40-ounce bottle scare you off: Julien Braud is a classic winemaker. From the western part of the Loire Valley, this rosé is made up of organic Gamay and Merlot with a splash of Cabernet Franc and Pineau d’Aunis. Notes include cherry and red apple.



**

Gran Moraine, Yamhill-Carlton, Oregon ($21.99)

More reminiscent of a Sancerre rosé from the Loire Valley, this wine has lovely aromas of white cherry, rose petals, and wet stones. It is made up of 100% Pinot Noir, the king of the red grapes in Oregon.

Commanderie de la Bargemone, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, Provence ($15.99)

This classic Provence rosé, produced in the region between the Mediterranean Sea and the Montagne Sainte-Victoire, is made up of Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, and a bit of Cabernet Sauvignon. The Commanderie has notes of strawberry and ruby grapefruit with a hint of lavender on the nose.



***

Bedrock Wine Co., Ode to Lulu, California ($21.99)

This rosé, made up of Mataro (the old Spanish name for Mourvèdre) and Grenache grapes, is a Bandol with California flair. It is light in color but full-bodied, with great acidity, and lovely blood orange aromas.

Château Simone, Rosé, Provence ($59.99)

From the small wine region of Palette, outside Aix-en-Provence, comes the most engaging rosé on the market. With its remarkable, almost oily, texture, and layers of cherry, spice and floral aromas, the Simone is the perfect match for a charcoal-grilled steak.



Please note: The prices indicated may vary from one wine merchant to another.