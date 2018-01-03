“Django”: Reinhardt Unchained

January 3rd, 2018 by Ariane Fert (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The first feature-length movie from Etienne Comar, out in U.S. theaters on January 5, portrays a little-known episode in the life of the great Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt.

During the Nazi occupation of France in 1943, Romani jazz musician Django Reinhardt (Reda Kateb) got Paris on its feet at the Folies Bergère music hall. When the German propaganda department decides to send him to perform a series of concerts in Berlin, he suspects a trap and flees to Switzerland with one of his admirers, Louise de Klerk (Cécile de France). In an attempt to get across the border, he travels to the banks of Lake Geneva with his pregnant wife, Naguine, and his mother, Negros. But their escape doesn’t exactly go to plan…

Django is the first feature-length movie from Etienne Comar (producer and screen writer who worked on Xavier Beauvois’ beautiful Of Men and Gods) and portrays a little-known episode in the life of the great Romani guitarist, who was faced with the murder of his people and the horrors of the war. The movie really stands out through the exceptional performance by Reda Kateb (A Prophet, Hippocrates, and Me, Myself and Mum).