Donald Trump Invites Emmanuel Macron to Washington

January 25th, 2018 by France-Amérique



Emmanuel Macron will be the first foreign government leader to be invited to the White House since the start of Donald Trump’s mandate.

The French president will be the first world leader to be received ceremoniously at the White House, with a visit planned for late April. While several heads of government, including Macron, have already been received in Washington, this is the first time Trump has organized an official visit since he was elected. The POTUS attended the July 14 parade on the Champs-Elysées in Paris last year, and he and the First Lady enjoyed dinner with the Macrons on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

Trump and Macron were voted into office in January and May 2017 respectively, and have already met at several international summits. The two leaders clash on a number of different subjects, including the question of Iran’s nuclear program, the situation in Palestine, and the fight against climate change. As the French president stated in an interview for the BBC, his U.S. counterpart “is not a traditional politician.” He went on to say that “I call him on a regular basis. I am always extremely direct, and frank. And so is he. Sometimes I manage to convince him, and sometimes I don’t.”