Democracy Seen From Below: Referendums in America

November 15th, 2018 by Guy Sorman (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



Regardless of differing opinions of the United States, it is an experimental model for our possible future. This applies to culture and technology, but can the same be said for politics? The American tradition of referendums has stopped tax increases and legalized cannabis. However, whether it will one day be adopted in France remains to be seen.

During his famous voyage of 1831, Alexis de Tocqueville prophetically announced that the nascent democracy — the gradual equalization of morals and rights observed in America — would inevitably arrive in Europe. Today there is no need for powers of prescience to see another example (among many) of this type of shift: Before it invaded our daily lives in France, social media had already seized America. All things considered, it seems difficult to identify a single innovation over the last century that has not become universal after being tested in the laboratory that is the United States. But is politics the same? It appears so, if you look in the right place. Perhaps not to the national elections (Trump’s character would be hard to transfer across the Atlantic), but to local elections and locally-driven referendums which are an ancient feature of U.S. democracy. We should remember that democracy in Europe was conceded by a ruling aristocracy, whereas in America it was the people who created the institutions they deemed necessary.

On November 6, American voters chose their congresspeople and senators, but also decided on thousands of other functions across the country. These ranged from the most decisive (governors and magistrates for State Supreme Courts) to the smallest (sheriffs and town councilpersons). I believe the results of referendums are of great significance. There are thousands of them, and apply both to strictly local and statewide contexts. The latter are easier to analyze and reveal major trends — such as those that extended the democratic rights of citizens. In the rather conservative Florida, for example, the majority decided to restore voting rights for former common-law prisoners, a status held by 18% of the state’s black population. The campaign to achieve this focused on their Christian right to redemption. Meanwhile, Maryland and Michigan decided that citizens could register to vote on the day of elections. An effective way to ensure those suffering from “electoral register amnesia” — legion in the United States — will still have the right to vote. Michigan also decided that the division of electoral circumscriptions would no longer be managed by the officials themselves – with the opaque transactions that usually ensue – but instead by a committee of 13 randomly selected citizens. This decision highlights a widely held conviction in the United States (and perhaps in Athens some 25 centuries ago) that citizens picked at random from a list are just as suited to managing public matters as elected political professionals.

Michigan, Utah, and Missouri were three states that used their referendums to legalize cannabis. There are now ten states in which it is legal, and 33 where it can be used for medical purposes. The wave of legalization is spreading but could never have been achieved through a political decision at the federal level, as elected officials are scared of scandal. The people decided otherwise, seeing that prisons were overflowing with dealers and that these detainees were generally black. The legalization of this drug actually puts an end to a form of racial discrimination. It should also be remembered that putting an end to discrimination was why homosexual activists fought for the legalization of same-sex marriage. Yet neither the president (Obama at the time) nor the representatives led the charge on this evolution.

The final significant referendum was in Washington State. Voters rejected a tax on carbon dioxide suggested by ecologists and backed by classic-liberal economists, who saw it as the only practical way of limiting global warming. While this state is very “green,” most citizens refuse to pay more taxes or change their lifestyles to fight against this phenomenon. Perhaps voters are skeptical about the threat? Be that as it may, this rejection will make federal authorities extremely cautious. After all, these meticulously inspected local referendums are a better indicator than polls of what the people want. A referendum froze taxes in California in the late 1970s. Shortly afterwards, Ronald Reagan was voted into office on the basis of his tax reduction program. Today, the referendums seem to be pointing to a society more founded on democracy (voting rights) and tolerance (drugs, offender reintegration), while remaining indifferent to climate change. They also indicate a desire for a more “social” society. The conservative, pro-Trump states of Idaho, Utah, and Nebraska used their referendums to instate an obligatory extension of Medicaid for those most in need. We may consider the most authentic side of America is the one forged by these referendums, and that they are just as indicative in Europe.