Europe Celebrated in Images

May 5th, 2017 by Elise Quinio



The Panorama Europe Film Festival is returning to New York from May 5 to 21, 2017. The diverse line-up offers 17 European movies, and invites audiences to a journey across the Old Continent!

The ninth edition of the Panorama Europe festival offers New York cinephiles a selection of films from France, Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Malta and Portugal. This vast program is a blend of fiction and documentary, and paints a picture of Europe shaken up by migratory trends.

Through its line-up, the festival is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome on March 25, 1957, which saw the creation of the common market and the start of free movement of people and goods within Europe.

France will be represented at the festival by Olivier Babinet’s movie Swagger. Nominated for Best Documentary Film at the César Awards and the Lumière Awards in 2017, the film follows 11 teenagers living in the Parisian projects. The film will be shown in French with English subtitles on Saturday, May 6, at 4pm at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.

Panorama Europe Film Festival 2017

From May 5 to 21, 2017

Museum of the Moving Image, Queens, NY

Bohemian National Hall, New York, NY

www.panoramaeurofilm.com