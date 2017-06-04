French Legislative Election: The Results of the First Round in North America

June 4th, 2017 by France-Amérique



The 202,000 French voters registered in the U.S. and in Canada have spoken. With 54.26% of the total votes, Roland Lescure (La République en marche) has won the first round of the French legislative election. He will face the outgoing representative Frédéric Lefebvre (Les Républicains) in the second round, on June 17th.

The North-American Results

Roland Lescure (La République en marche): 54.26 %

Frédéric Lefebvre (Les Républicains): 13.37 %

Clémentine Langlois (La France Insoumise): 12 %

Yan Chantrel (Parti Socialiste): 9.13 %

The North-American Results by District



This page will be updated as the results come in.