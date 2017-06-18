French Legislative Election: The Results of the Second Round in North America

The 200,205 French voters registered in the U.S. and in Canada have spoken. With some 80% of the total votes, Roland Lescure (La République en marche) has won the second round of the French legislative election. As a “député” elected at the “Assemblée nationale,” he will represent French citizens residing in North America for the next five years.
The North-American Results
Roland Lescure (La République en marche): 80%
Frédéric Lefebvre (independent): 20%
The North-American Results by District
This page will be updated as we receive more results.
