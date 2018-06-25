French Restaurant Week Returns to NYC

June 25th, 2018 by Justine Creteur



Starting on July 2, French Restaurant Week returns to New York City for its 8th year with 22 locations ranging from Parisian bistros to brunch places and farm-to-table eateries.

These New York restaurants will show off their authentic French cuisine from July 2-15, where prices will be fixed for their lunch and dinner menus. This year, the set price is $25 for two courses and a drink or three courses during lunchtime, and $38 for two courses and a glass of wine or three courses during dinnertime. There is also an option of $17.89 for one drink and amuse-bouches, and $178.90 as a dinner option with a bottle of wine for two guests.

These hand-picked culinary destinations have different atmospheres and menus, though they keep the French cuisine essentials: traditional moules frites, steak frites, steak tartare, escargots, and profiteroles. With its motto “Eat, Drink, Be French”, this summer’s French Restaurant Week offers 22 restaurants. Five caught our attention for their chic authentic designs.

Boucherie

Switching to the eclectic West Village, Boucherie provides every dining option: a spacious dining room, private dining on the second floor, a terrace, and a butcher counter offering hanger steaks and white wine shallot, racks of lamb with roasted new potatoes, and center-cut filets mignons.



Le Bateau Ivre

Named after a poem by Arthur Rimbaud, this intimate Midtown East restaurant pairs more than 250 varieties of French wine with their bistro-style menu, not shying away from their reputation as “New York City’s first true French wine bar and grill.”

Maison Harlem

West Harlem’s newest culinary addition is this French bistro featuring signature cocktails and a fine wine collection. Assembled with live music and a variety of French classic dishes like oysters, Hudson Valley duck magrets and couscous royale, the restaurant also features a coffee shop with fresh pastries.

Pardon My French

This restaurant had a new take on the French bistro and added Mediterranean cuisines of tapas and small plates to complement their menu. Think slow-braised pork belly with a carrot mousse and eggplant caviar. The outdoor patio adds to the casual ambiance.

Perrine

Located in The Pierre Hotel, this French-American restaurant offers all that is famous about the Upper East Side: meat and seafood entrées such as a slow-cooked halibut, grilled lamb chops, and many others, in an elegant atmosphere, with an attention to detail and taste of luxury.



Here is a map of all the places participating in French Restaurant Week: