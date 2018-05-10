French Tech at the MoMA in New York

May 10th, 2018 by Juliette Démas (Translated from French by Alexander Uff) (Translated from French by Alexander Uff)



The Museum of Modern Art in New York will be exhibiting and selling some 30 objects made by French startups from May 9 through 29.

French businesses are the guests of honor at the MoMa Design Store as part of NYCxDesign, an annual design festival in New York. This department in the museum is exhibiting a collection of 30 objects from the French Tech sector — a public initiative launched to promote French startups abroad. From drones and connected telescopes to intelligent suitcases, here is a selection of our favorites.

The Stellina Intelligent Telescope

Designed by Vaon, Stellina (“little star” in Italian) is the first mobile, motorized telescope equipped with a GPS system. After being connected to a tablet or a smartphone, it automatically positions itself facing the stars and the galaxies, while displaying what it sees on a screen via an app. Its selection by the MoMA heralds the company’s arrival onto the American market, even before being sold in France.

Lunii, a Story Box

After selling 100,000 editions in France, Switzerland, and Belgium, Lunii is setting off to conquer the United States. The turquoise box generates audio-stories for children over the age of three. A scroll wheel allows users to choose a character, a place, an object, and a friend. The story is then told based on the choices made. Some 48 stories are already available in several languages.

A “Véritable” Indoor Garden

Designed for those who lack any semblance of a green thumb, Véritable offers a way to grow plants indoors without having to take care of them. Whether herbs, edible flowers, or small vegetables, your plants can grow and flourish with almost no intervention thanks to LED lighting adapted to plants and an irrigation system capable of working without being recharged for three weeks.

The Clock That Makes Your Smart

The Albert Clock is sold exclusively at the MoMA and displays the time in the form of mathematic calculations. Named in honor of Einstein, this minimalist timepiece offers six levels of difficulty for children and adults. For example, at 8:31 a.m. it will be 4+4 hours and 32-1 minutes.

A Digital, Convertible Suitcase

The Xtend suitcase picked up the Red Dot Design Award this year and boasts an integrated battery and USB ports for charging smartphones and computers. It opens and closes using fingerprint recognition, its format is adapted to airplane regulations, and it can also be lengthened by up to 14 centimeters.